C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,864,200.10 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 171,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $14,864,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $98,846,316.24.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $42,595,648.97.

AI traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.