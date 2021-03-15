Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $33.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cactus by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

