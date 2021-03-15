Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post sales of $718.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $725.00 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $617.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $11,637,084.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,910 shares of company stock valued at $39,708,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.76.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

