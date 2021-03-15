Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,000. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.00. 88,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.01. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.