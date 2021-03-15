Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Caesars Entertainment worth $207,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of CZR opened at $100.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,504 shares of company stock worth $9,124,049 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

