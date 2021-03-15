Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to Accumulate at Johnson Rice

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.