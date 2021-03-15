Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Sells 119,812 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 360,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

