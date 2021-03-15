Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Sells 37,785 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 360,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $52.60.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

