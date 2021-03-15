Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

CPT opened at $106.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,586,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 428,730 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

