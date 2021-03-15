Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $112.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $110.01 and last traded at $109.99, with a volume of 10056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 754,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.