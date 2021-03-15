Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

