Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 53,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,314 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cameco by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 234,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,842,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

