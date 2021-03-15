Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Camtek alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.