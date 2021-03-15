Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

