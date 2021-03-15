Canaccord Genuity Boosts Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Price Target to GBX 43

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.
LON:DUKE traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 36.45 ($0.48). 354,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a current ratio of 56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.14 ($0.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.90.
About Duke Royalty
