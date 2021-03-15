Canaccord Genuity Boosts Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Price Target to GBX 43

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

LON:DUKE traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 36.45 ($0.48). 354,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a current ratio of 56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.14 ($0.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.90.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.