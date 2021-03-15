Canaccord Genuity Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s previous close.

CWXZF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

CWXZF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

