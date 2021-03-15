Canaccord Genuity Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target to C$9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

Shares of CWX stock traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.22. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

