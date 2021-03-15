Canaccord Genuity Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CR. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.26.

CR stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.20. The company had a trading volume of 841,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$181.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

