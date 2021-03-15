Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 494,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 568,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the castle mine covering 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses located in Ontario.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.