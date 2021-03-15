Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.93

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.93 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 453982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.41.

The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

