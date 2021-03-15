Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$201,375.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,280,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,831,510.80.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$168,569.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.05, for a total value of C$155,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.27, for a total value of C$156,350.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.43. 10,912,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market cap of C$47.93 billion and a PE ratio of -109.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.98.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

