Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.98.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,915,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,822. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at C$2,195,917.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,132,661.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

