Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $620,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 254.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,793. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

