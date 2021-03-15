Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Buys $39,100.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,681. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Cannae by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cannae by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cannae by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,788,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

