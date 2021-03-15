Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises about 1.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cannae worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,681. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.