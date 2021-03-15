Cannonball Research Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Stock analysts at Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM opened at $57.32 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.