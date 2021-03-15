Cannonball Research Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Stock analysts at Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.
Shares of PUBM opened at $57.32 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
