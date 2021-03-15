Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 5.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 8,110,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,575,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

