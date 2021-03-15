Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 5.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 8,110,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,575,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
