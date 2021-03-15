CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

