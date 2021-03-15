CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 265893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$695.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

