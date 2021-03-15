CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CanWel Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$9.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a P/E ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.22.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

