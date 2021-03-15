CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.64.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.83. The company had a trading volume of 417,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$2.73 and a 12-month high of C$9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

