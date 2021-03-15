Capital One Financial Weighs in on Apache Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Apache in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apache by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.