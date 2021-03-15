Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Short Interest Update

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CSU opened at $37.68 on Monday. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

