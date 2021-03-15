CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $4.94 on Monday. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.10.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

