CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $4.94 on Monday. CapitaLand has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.10.
CapitaLand Company Profile
