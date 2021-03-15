CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) Short Interest Up 54.3% in February

CapitalSouth Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CAPB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 11th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CAPB opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02. CapitalSouth Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About CapitalSouth Bancorp.
