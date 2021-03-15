Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Up 11%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)’s share price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.69. 304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Capitec Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Capitec Bank alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.69.

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It operates through two segment, Retail Banking and Business Banking. The company offers various deposits products, including transactional and savings accounts; rental finance; and term loans, mortgage loans, home loans, commercial property loans, credit facilities, instalment sales and leases, and credit cards, as well as funeral and life insurance products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitec Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitec Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.