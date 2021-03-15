Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.38

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 720135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

