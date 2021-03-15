Cappasity Market Cap Hits $1.73 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $111,324.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cappasity has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

