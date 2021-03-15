Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $9.90. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 194,771 shares traded.

CPST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

