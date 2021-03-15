Carbon 1-Day Volume Reaches $295,934.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $295,934.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.75 or 0.00457081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00062001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00050977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00095335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00071506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00573531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,646,118 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

