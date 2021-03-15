Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,910,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $6,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $402.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

