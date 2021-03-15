Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJ. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.19.

CJ stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.10. 1,734,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,016. The company has a market cap of C$302.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

