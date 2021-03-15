Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Cardinal Health worth $209,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

