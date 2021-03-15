CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins began coverage on shares of CareRx in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CareRx stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. CareRx has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

CareRx Corporation provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. As of August 13, 2020, it served approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

