CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT accounts for 1.1% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

