Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CGJTF stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.96. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

