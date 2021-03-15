CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of CarMax worth $166,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $133.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.72. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

