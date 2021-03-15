Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,222.33

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,222.33 ($15.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,787.13 ($23.35). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,761 ($23.01), with a volume of 1,745,262 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12. The firm has a market cap of £19.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.33.

In related news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total transaction of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

