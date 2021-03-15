Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $16.00 at Truist Securities

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 46.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

CCL traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,298,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,267,027. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

