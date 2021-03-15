Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.15 ($16.65) and traded as high as €14.71 ($17.30). Carrefour shares last traded at €14.60 ($17.18), with a volume of 2,944,421 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.68 ($19.62).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.15.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.